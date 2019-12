This Mercedes G-Wagon W460 was sent to Diesel Pump UK in East Riding of Yorkshire, UK for powertrain upgrades. While there the company installed a 3.0 L OM606 turbo diesel inline-six producing around 300 horsepower. The engine received their custom aluminum sealed airbox and high-flow intake. Cooling was improved thanks to an upgraded W463 radiator. They mated the inline-six to a ZF six-speed manual transmission using one of their adapter kits.

Source: DieselPumpUK FB page