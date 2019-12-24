1955 Chevy with a supercharged LS9 V8

Metalworks Classics & Speed Shop built this 1955 Chevy at their company in Eugene, Oregon. The car rides on an Art Morrison GT-Sport chassis with triangulated 4-bar rear suspension and Strange adjustable coilovers. A supercharged 6.2 L LS9 V8 converted to wet sump oil system sits under the hood mated to a T56 six-speed manual transmission. The V8 produces 638 horsepower and 604 lb-ft of torque thanks to the Eaton 2.3 L supercharger. A set of Billet Specialties Legacy 2G wheels cover Wilwood 12.19-inch rotors and 4-piston calipers.

Source: Metalworks Classics & Speed Shop (project page)