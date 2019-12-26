1979 Pontiac Firebird with a LS3 V8

This 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am came from the factory with an 403 ci Oldsmobile V8 making 185 horsepower. The owner sent it to V8 Speed & Resto Shop in Red Bud, Illinois for some performance upgrades. While there they replaced the factory engine and transmission with a LS3 V8 making 480 horsepower and 4L70E four-speed automatic transmission. The car also received new floors, custom firewall, Vintage Air system, Ridetech Street Grip suspension, Wilwood brakes, and YearOne Snowflake 17-inch wheels. Watch the build videos below or view more photos of the project in the build album.

Source: V8TV