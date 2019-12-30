Volvo 850 T-5R with a 700+ whp Turbo 2.6 L Inline-Five

SimplyVolvo has built himself a very powerful 1995 Volvo 850 T-5R. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.58 L B5254T4 inline-five producing 708 horsepower to the wheels on 32 psi of boost. The engine features a bored 06R block with 84 mm Darton sleeves, JE FSR custom 11:1 pistons designed by the owner, 93.2 mm R crank, 147 mm rods, and 21 mm pins. It’s topped with a ported/polished 95N head converted to solid lifters, KM stage 2 camshafts, AutoTech springs, custom intake manifold, and 3-inch throttle body. A LGSpeed exhaust manifold turns a HX40 turbocharger with a KTS 4022 69 mm billet wheel and 68 mm H1E turbine. The hungry engine is kept fed by EV14 2200 cc injectors on a custom fuel rail controlled by a Megasquirt 3 PRO PNP designed by owner. Power is sent to the front wheels through a M56H five-speed manual transmission with a Quaife LSD, South Bend 6 puck ceramic clutch, and Sachs 707 pressure plate. You can view more photos and details of the project in the build thread or watch the build videos at owner’s YT channel.

Source: SimplyVolvo via TalonTSi97