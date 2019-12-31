Toyota Corolla Wagon with a turbo 1JZ inline-six

Christian Goleby built his 1978 Toyota Corolla at his company Goleby’s Parts in Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia. The daily-driven wagon is powered by a turbocharged 1JZ VVTi inline-six built with Goleby’s 900 hp kit. The engine features CP pistons, Spool H-beam rods, Camtech 272 camshafts, Brian Crower valves and springs, 6Boost exhaust manifold, 7275 turbocharger, and Bosch 1650 cc injectors. It makes 810 horsepower to wheels on 35-36 psi of boost and E85 fuel. Behind the engine sits a built Toyota A340 four-speed automatic transmission and Hilux rear end with a LSD. Listen as Andre from High Performance Academy interviews Christian about his creation.

Source: Goleby’s Parts FB page (build album) and High Performance Academy