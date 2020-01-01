1960 Starliner with a Coyote V8

Scott Walton built this 1960 Ford Starliner for Beverly and Terry Bryant at his company Walton Customs in Round Mountain, Texas. The car rides on a Roadster Shop REVO chassis with Afco adjustable coilovers and 4-bar rear suspension. The paint is a custom color called “Bluecherding Pearl” by Painthouse. A set of Billet Specialties Legacy wheels (18×8,20×10) cover Wilwood 14-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 mated to a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission with a PBH 4R200 hub upgrade and Ford 9-inch rear end with a LSD.

Source: Walton Customs (project page), @waltoncustoms, and CarBuff Network