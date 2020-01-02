For Sale: Custom Pro-Street Nash Metropolitan with a 540 ci Chevy V8

Barrett-Jackson will auction this custom 1961 Nash Metropolitan in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 11-19. The little dragster was built by Rodger Purdy Jr. from Pro Street Chassis in New Jersey. It rides on a custom tubular chassis with a Mustang II front suspension and four-link rear suspension. A 540 ci Chevy big-block V8 with Pro Comp aluminum heads capable of 620 horsepower sticks out of the hood. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Transmission Specialties Turbo 400 3-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with a LSD and 4.10 gears. You can view more photos of the build here (scroll down).

Source: Barrett-Jackson via Hagerty