MG Midget with a Kawasaki V-Twin

This MG Midget Mk3 was scheduled to be crushed until Alex Dean saved it for his next project. Alex chose to power the car with a 1500 cc V-twin from a 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 series motorcycle that makes 80 horsepower. That may not sound like a lot but considering the factory 1275 cc inline-four made 65 horsepower, it should be enough to propel the 700 kg (1543 lb) car. The drivetrain will feature a five-speed sequential transmission, stock MG driveshaft and rear end. Alex will flip the rear end to compensate for the engine’s counter-clockwise rotation. Other modifications include a front air dam, passenger cover, spoiler, and deleting the door handles, wipers, and marker lights.

