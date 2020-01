The Petergum Suzuki Swift had a good 2019 season. Over the summer they set a personal best with a 8.766 sec at 253.98 km/h quarter-mile making it the 6th fastest car in Poland. The project was built in 2018 by MK2 VRT in Chwaszczyno, Poland. The car features a turbocharged R30 VR6 send power to all four wheels through a VW/Audi AWD drivetrain. The team is set on making 2020 even better.

Source: Suzuki Drag 4WD Petergum FB page via Piotr