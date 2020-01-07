1981 Toyota Corona with a turbo 1JZ inline-six

Toyota originally built this 1981 Corona XT130 with a 1.9 L Holden 1X inline-four however the current owner @luke_no_names_left had other plans. The engine bay now holds a turbocharged 1JZ inline-six built by Goleby’s Parts in Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia. The engine produces 702 horsepower on E85 fuel thanks to 282 camshafts, 6Boost exhaust manifold, Plazmaman intercooler, Precision 6766 turbocharger, and just enough nitrous to help with boost. A Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission sends power through a custom chromoly driveshaft with a Sonax yoke to a Toyota Hilux differential. The suspension features an adjustable 4-link rear with Hilux 4-piston front brakes and Wilwood 4-piston rear brakes.

Source: @luke_no_names_left