For Sale: 1970 Chevelle with a Supercharged LSA V8

This 1970 Chevelle is for sale in Littleton, Colorado with a current bid of $27,000. The car is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 crate motor installed by Honest Mechanic in Englewood, Colorado in February 2018. Fuel is fed from a 400 lph pump in a 20-gallon stainless steel tank. The engine sends power through a TKO 600 five-speed manual transmission with a QuickTime bellhousing to a 12-bolt rear end with a limited-slip differential and 3.31 gears. The car rides on 2-inch drop spindles, RideTech adjustable coilovers, Detroit Speed quick-ratio steering box, and larger front/rear sway bars. A set of US Mag Rambler wheels (18×8, 20×9.5) cover Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back. The brakes are not power-assisted and the seller states they experienced knock-back. Other upgrades include American Autowire harness, Ididit tilt steering column, Vintage Air Gen 4 system, Silversport short-throw shifter, Dakota Digital VHX gauges, and Retrosound stereo with Bluetooth connectivity. The seller states the original mileage is unknown but has 2,600 miles since engine swap and 6,000 miles during ownership.

Source: Bring a Trailer via OppositeLock