1967 VW Kombi with a Porsche 3.6 L Flat-Six and AWD Drivetrain

Rob Scott’s company RS Autosport http://www.rsautosport.co.za in Sandhurst, Johannesburg, South Africa specialize in Porsche restoration and maintence. So when it came time to upgrade the powertrain in this 1967 VW Kombi, it’s no surprise they went with Porsche power. In the back sits a 3.6 L M64/21 flat-six from a Porsche 993 making 280-300 horsepower thanks to a MoTeC ECU and VarioRam induction system. They mated the engine to a rebuilt 993 manual transaxle which sends power to all four wheels through a 964 Carrera 4 drivetrain and fully independent suspension. The finishing touch is a set of 996 GT3 wheels covering the Brembo brakes. RS Autosport spent a 4,000 hours building the unique project.

Source: RS Autosport FB page and Speedhunters