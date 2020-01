Patrick Hedinger competes in Swiss hillclimb racing with his Peugeot 205 GTi. The 830 kg race car is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0 L inline-four making 290 horsepower at 8,800 rpm mated to a sequential transmission. The engine features a XU9 J4 DOHC head from a Peugeot 405 Mi16 sitting on top of a 2.0 L XU10 J4RS iron block from a Peugeot 306 S16. Watch Patrick and the little red Peugeot races up Oberhallau and Gurnigel in Switzerland.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters