Building a 1957 Thunderbird with a Coyote V8

V8 Speed & Resto Shop is building this 1957 Ford Thunderbird for a lucky customer at their company in Red Bud, Illinois. The project starts with a custom chassis featuring adjustable coilovers, upgraded sway bars, and Wilwood disc brakes. They are installing a 5.0 L Coyote V8 producing 430 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque into the engine bay. Power will be sent to the rear wheels through a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. Visit the build album for more photos and to follow the project’s progress.

Source: V8 Speed & Resto Shop