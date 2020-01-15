Toyota GT86 with a 6.8 L LSx V8

Kurt Blackie will be competing in the D1NZ Pro Series with a freshly built 2014 Toyota GT86. Sticking out of the hood is a 6.8 L LSx V8 producing 420 kW (563 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque on E85 fuel and 11.3:1 compression. The engine features a L98 block, Eagle billet stroker crank and rods, JE pistons, port/polished LS3 heads, Calford camshaft, and eight throttle bodies. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Jerico WC4 four-speed transmission to a GT86 rear end with an OS Giken 2-way LSD and Nissan GTR axles and hubs. The car rides on a Wisefab front and rear suspension with BC Racing three-way adjustable coilovers and Nissan Silvia steering rack.

Source: Kurt Blackie FB page