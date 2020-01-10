AWD Subaru Justy with a Turbo EJ20 Flat-Four

The owner of this 1993 Subaru Justy spent four months installing the engine, transmission, differential, axles, and brakes from a 2002 Impreza WRX. The little car now features a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ20 flat-four with an EVO 16G turbocharger and STI 565 cc injectors. Power is sent to all four wheel through a four-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain. Other upgrades include a Saab radiator, aftermarket intercooler, modified HKS exhaust, custom headers, Fiero steering rack, and VW Jetta 16-inch wheels.

Source: CarDomain via OppositeLock