For Sale: 1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 6.1 L Hemi V8

This 1970 Plymouth Road Runner will be auctioned by Mecum in Kissimmee, Florida on January 10. Under the hood sits a 6.1 L SRT-8 Hemi V8 with an 8-stack injection system and TTi headers. The drivetrain features a TorqueFlite A-727 automatic transmission and 8-3/4 rear end with a LSD and 3.91 gears. The car rides on boxed frame connectors, Borgeson quick-ratio power steering, tubular upper/lower control arms, Wilwood disc brakes, Magnum Force 2-inch drop spindles, and Hotchkis adjustable tie rods, strut rods, and rear lowering springs. They body features a Ted Janek Superbird conversion kit coated in Titanium Bronze Metallic paint.

Source: Mecum Auctions via CarScoops