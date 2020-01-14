1965 Barracuda with a 7.0 L Hemi V8

Hot Rod Chassis & Cycle (HRCC) built this 1965 Plymouth Barracuda called “Redtail” for owner Will Irby at their company in Addison, Illinois. Under the hood sits a 3rd gen 433 ci Hemi V8 featuring Indy cylinder heads, Hilborn stack injection, and dry sump system. The drivetrain uses a Tremec six-speed transmission with a Dederichs Motorsports PPG sequential shift system and Hammerhead IRS rear end. The car rides on a HRCC chassis with a Detroit Speed Aluma-Frame front suspension, HRCC independent rear suspension, and Viking Berserker active shocks. A set of Alcon disc brakes hide behind Forgeline CF1 wheels (18×9.5,18×11).

Source: Hot Rod Chassis & Cycle FB page and Forgeline