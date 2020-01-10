Ferrari F40 Replica with a twin-turbo 1UZ V8

This Ferrari F40 replica was built by Steve Cox at F40 Motorsports in New Zealand in the early 2000’s. The composite body features 85 pieces made from either fiberglass, kevlar, or carbon fiber covering a custom tubular chassis with a steel floor and firewall. The combination contributes to the car’s 1200 kg (2645 lb) dry weight. The custom suspension uses aluminum A-arms/uprights with custom three-way adjustable coilovers. A set of Compomotive three-piece wheels cover AP Racing 356×32 mm rotors with six-piston calipers in front and 330×32 mm rotors with four-piston calipers in back. The engine is a twin-turbo 4.0 L Toyota 1UZ V8 mated to a Quaife six-speed sequential transaxle. The engine produces 750 horsepower thanks to forged internals, dry sump system, and two MSE turbochargers. Enjoy the sounds this unique race car makes while competing at Leadfoot Festival.

Source: F40 Performance and Technology Centre FB page and Hillclimb Monsters