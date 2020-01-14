For Sale: 4WD Ford Fiesta with a Cosworth YB Turbo Inline-Four

This Ford Fiesta Mk5 race car is for sale in Sandy, England. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Cosworth YB inline-four featuring 0.5 mm overbore pistons, H-beam connecting rods, new lifters, and new T34 turbocharger. Bosch 400 cc injectors keep the engine fed fuel from a foam filled fuel cell thanks to a Bosch 044 pump and Holley lift pumps. Power is sent through a Ludd five-speed straight-cut dog box with a 6-puck clutch, Baily Morris driveshaft, Group N front diff, and 7.5-inch rear diff. The seam-welded body rides on Bilstein adjustable coilovers, 909 WRC top mounts, and Group A front/rear bladed roll bar. A set of new Fifteen 52 17×8 wheels cover AP Racing CP 9440 Pro 5000r calipers with 330 mm rotors in front and AP Racing CP 9441 Pro 5000r calipers with 315 mm rotors in back.

Source: eBay.co.uk via Unique Cars for Sale in Europe FB page and Piotr