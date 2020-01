R31 House is building this Infiniti Q60 to compete in D1GP drift series at their company in Kamo-gun, Gifu, Japan. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo VR38DETT V8 stroked to 4.1 liters with two HKS GTII turbochargers. Their goal is 1000+ horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 120 kg-m (867 lb-ft) of torque at 4,000 rpm. Other upgrades include an Ogura clutch, Wisefab suspension, and carbon fiber roof.

Source: R31 House blog via Speedhunters