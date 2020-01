Craig Taylor from DynoTorque is back with another update on his Aston Martin V8 Vantage project. For those unfamiliar with the build, Craig is replacing the factory 4.3 L V8 and transaxle with a supercharged LT4 V8 and Corvette transaxle. In this part six Craig covers a lot of the completed work since the previous video such as the throttle body, charge cooler, and coilovers.

Source: Driftworks