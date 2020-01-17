For Sale: 1973 Corolla with a 550 hp SR20DET Inline-Four

This 1973 Toyota Corolla KE20 is for sale in Carss Park, NSW, Australia for $54,990. The car is powered by a turbocharged SR20DET inline-four making 550 hp at the wheels on E85 fuel and a Haltech 1000 ECU. The motor features CP forged 87 mm pistons, I-beam rods, decked heads, Brian Crower single valve springs and titanium retainers, Kelford camshafts, custom intake, 6Boost exhaust manifold, twin 38 mm wastegates, and Precision 6466 twin-scroll turbocharger. It’s fed E85 fuel from 2000 cc injectors from a custom 80-liter cell with build-in surge tank and two Bosch 044 external pumps. Behind the motor sits a C4 three-speed automatic transmission built by Al’s Race Glides, custom 3-inch driveshaft, and shortened Hilux rear end with full spool and 3.5 gears. The car’s front suspension features Bilstein custom coilovers, custom steering rack, and Techno Toy Tuning adjustable camber tops while the rear suspension uses McDonald Bros Racing 2-link kit with Bilstein shocks.

Source: Prestige Motor Gallery FB page via Yota Nation FB page