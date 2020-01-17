Audi S3 with a Turbo 3.2 L VR6

Hagen Beth built his Audi S3 at this company Beth Rennsport Technik in Germany. The car is no longer powered by the factory turbocharged 1.8 L inline-four. Instead there is a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 making 800+ horsepower thanks to a Turbobandit TB70-04 turbocharger and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. Power is sent to all four wheel through a DQ500 DGS seven-speed transmission. The video below shows the car going 10.273 sec at 227.5 km/h (141.3 mph) in the quarter-mile and 15.959 sec at 274.3 km/h (170.4 mph) in the half-mile.

Source: Beth Rennsporttechnik FB page via Turbobandit FB page