1979 Ferrari 512 BB with a F512 M Flat-12

This 1979 Ferrari 512 BB rolled out of the factory with a 4.9 L F102B flat-12 producing 340 horsepower at 6,200 rpm. However in 2002 Bob Norwood replaced the motor with a built Testarossa flat-12 capable of 1,100 horsepower. Then in 2018 Paul Newman replaced that motor with a 4.9 L F113G flat-12 purchased directly from Ferrari. The engine is typically found in a Ferrari F512 M, makes 430-440 horsepower at 6,750 rpm. Paul also added Öhlins custom coilovers, custom brakes, custom stainless exhaust with titanium mufflers, and custom wheels based on a 288 GTO design. The car recently sold at RM Sotheby’s for $224,000.

Source: RM Sotheby’s via CarScoops