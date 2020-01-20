1962 Corvair 95 Rampside with a Chevy V8

This 1962 Chevrolet Corvair 95 Rampside came from the factory with a flat-six. However it’s now powered by Chevy small-block V8 built by Lansing Engines in Redding California. The V8 features TRW 9.5:1 flat-top pistons, Corvette 292 heads, 2.02 intake and 1.60 exhaust valves, Crane 1.5:1 roller rockers, Edelbrock intake and carburetor. A Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission with a 2500 rpm stall converter sends power to a 1974 Jaguar XJ12L rear end with a LSD and 3.31 gears. The pickup rides on a stock front suspension with Chevelle disc brakes and independent rear suspension with inboard disc brakes.

Source: eBay via Jalopnik