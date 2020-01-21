BMW E21 with a 2.0 L M42

Manuel Santonastaso and his BMW 320i E21 compete in European hill climb racing. The 850 kg (1873 lb) race car is powered by a naturally aspirated M42 inline-four mated to a sequential transmission. They increased the engine’s factory 1.8 L displacement to 2.0 liters and added raised the compression. They also added two injectors per cylinder, individual throttle bodies, and dry sump system. The changes help the engine produce 300 horsepower at 8,500. Watch Manuel compete at Oberhallau and Gurnigel in Switzerland below or on Manuel’s YT channel.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters and Rennclub-Untertoggenburg FB page