For Sale: 1991 Nissan R32 with a SR20DET Inline-Four

This 1991 Nissan R32 drift car is for sale in Richmond, Virginia for $18,995. Under the hood sits a turbocharged SR20DET inline-four mated to a five-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels. The engine features an APEX’i intake, Tomei Poncam camshafts, HKS GT-RS turbocharger, and Nismo 550 cc injectors. Other upgrades include custom exhaust, HPI aluminum radiator, Billion Racing power steering tank and cooler. The car rides on Tein Super Drift Sideway Master coilovers, Ikeya Formula and Nismo control arms, modified knuckles, GTR sway bars, Brembo brakes, and RAYS Gram Lights 57FXX 18-inch wheels. The exterior features a Full D-max widebody kit, carbon fiber wing, and GTR-style grill wrapped in carbon fiber vinyl. Some issues with the car include the sunroof sealed shut, tachometer is not working, and the body has two paint colors. The body is dark charcoal while the widebody kit is deep blue.

Source: Japanese Classics via Crossbred Nation FB page