Custom Pony Car with a Chevy V8

Arkady Khudobin and brother Dmitry Khudobin own a business making custom fiberglass motorcycle fairings. Several years ago the brothers wanted to build a muscle car that combined design elements from Dodge, Ford, and GM. The project started life as a 1984 Pontiac Firebird and took ten years to transform into what you see. They replaced the factory V6 and transmission with a 5.7 L LT1 V8 and 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission from a 1996 Chevy Caprice. The rear end is taken from an Australian Ford Falcon. The only things left untouched on the body are the windshield, roof, and doors. You can read more about how they build the unique body in Hemming’s blog.

