For Sale: V-Sport Toyota 86 Race Car with a VK56 V8

V-Sport is selling their Toyota 86 race car built at their company in Arndell Park, NSW, Australia. Under the hood sits a built Nissan VK56 V8 producing 800 horsepower mated to a Samsonas sequential transmission with an AP Racing carbon clutch. The car rides on Supashock suspension, Brypar uprights, RaceFab arms, AP Racing brakes, and Advan 18×11 wheels. The exterior features Seibon carbon fiber panels and AMB aero built by Sydney Composites. View more photos and videos in our previous article.

Source: V-Sport FB page via Built by Wizards Raced by Madmen FB page