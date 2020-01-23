For Sale: V-Sport Toyota 86 Race Car with a VK56 V8

Leave a Comment

Toyota 86 with a VK56 V8

V-Sport is selling their Toyota 86 race car built at their company in Arndell Park, NSW, Australia. Under the hood sits a built Nissan VK56 V8 producing 800 horsepower mated to a Samsonas sequential transmission with an AP Racing carbon clutch. The car rides on Supashock suspension, Brypar uprights, RaceFab arms, AP Racing brakes, and Advan 18×11 wheels. The exterior features Seibon carbon fiber panels and AMB aero built by Sydney Composites. View more photos and videos in our previous article.

Toyota 86 with a VK56 V8

Toyota 86 with a VK56 V8

Toyota 86 with a VK56 V8

Toyota 86 with a VK56 V8

Toyota 86 with a VK56 V8

Source: V-Sport FB page via Built by Wizards Raced by Madmen FB page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.