Nissan 370Z with a 700 hp Turbo 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

George Kiriakopoulos and his Nissan 370Z compete in Formula Drift Pro2 class. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six making 700 hp and 624 lb-ft of torque on Thunderbolt E85 fuel. The motor features stock internals, Brian Crower valve springs and retainers, ARP head studs, Trophy Designs custom exhaust manifold, Garrett GTX3582R Gen 2 turbocharger with a T4 1.06A/R turbine housing, and Link Fury ECU. A four-speed dogbox sends power to a RTS Winters quick-change rear end.
Source: George Kiriakopoulos FB page, Modified Performance, and Garrett Motion