1968 Iso Rivolta with a LS7 V8

Louie Shefchik and his company J&L Fabricating in Puyallup, Washington built this 1968 Iso Rivolta for Richard Griot, owner of Griot’s Garage. Since the Iso Rivolta originally came with a 327 ci Chevy V8, Richard wanted to stay with Bowtie power. Under the hood sits a LS7 V8 crate engine mated to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and modern Camaro rear end. The car rides on an Art Morrison chassis with a Woodward steering rack, Wilwood Pro spindles, multi-link IRS, and Penske shocks. A set of EVOD Industries custom Mura 17-inch wheels cover Wilwood 13-inch disc brakes. The project won second place in SEMA’s 2019 Battle of the Builders. You can view more photos of the project in the build album.

Source: Griot’s Garage, Griot’s Flickr album, and Art Morrison FB page