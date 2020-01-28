Mazda3 with a Twin-Turbo Two-Rotor

Yann Heche competed in European hill climb for several years with his MPS Rotary Mazda3 MPS (Mazdaspeed3) race car. He built the car in 2013 using a custom tube and converted the drivetrain from FWD to RWD. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 13B two-rotor capable of 630 horsepower mated to a six-speed sequential transmission. Yann stopped racing the car in 2016 however Quentin Marchand was given the opportunity last year to race it at St-Ursanne – Les Rangiers in Switzerland.

Source: MPS Rotary FB page and Quentin Hêche