2008 Range Rover Sport with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

This 2008 Range Rover Sport HSE was built by Levels Performance in Florida. They replaced the factory 4.4 L V8 with a twin-turbo LSx V8. The new motor was built using a 5.3 L LM7 iron block, Gen 4 LSx rods and pistons, LJMS twin turbo stage 1 camshaft, two BorgWarner S366 turbos, and custom air-to-water intercooler. It’s topped with a set of 317 heads, Brian Tooley Racing valve springs, LS1 intake manifold, and Deka 80 lb injectors fed from two Hellcat 525 lph pumps. The drivetrain features a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a Trans Go HD2 shift kit, FTI 10-inch lock-up converter, and custom one-piece driveshaft. They also replaced the factory air suspension with a set of K Sport fully adjustable coilovers.

Source: Levels Performance