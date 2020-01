Dytko Sport built this custom Audi “A1 RS” race car for Reinhold Sampl at their company in Nysa, Poland. The project features an Audi A1 body/chassis by ProtoCars with an Audi RS3 powertrain. This means under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.5 L TFSI inline-five producing 362 hp and 465 Nm (343 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a DQ500 seven-speed dual clutch transmission and Quattro all-wheel drivetrain.

Source: Dytko Sport FB page and Mobile.de