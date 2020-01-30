Subaru WRX with a Turbo 20B Triple-Rotor

This Subaru WRX was built by Mazsport Racing in Condell Park, NSW, Australia. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L 20B triple-rotor originally built by Kilo Racing in Saint Cloud, Florida. The engine runs on E85 fuel and sports a BorgWarner EFR9180 turbocharger. To make room in the engine bay, they relocated the radiator under the trunk. The motor mounts to the Subaru AWD drivetrain thanks to an adapter plate by Volks Conversions in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia.

Source: Mazsport Racing FB page and misfiRE