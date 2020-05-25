1956 Chevy Nomad with a Supercharged LT5 V8

Brian Stone built this 1956 Chevy Nomad as his company Stones Metal Shop in Gardena, California. The Nomad rides on an Art Morrison Enterprises GT-Sport chassis with a fully independent suspension, JRI adjustable coilovers, and Wilwood disc brakes. Under the hood sits a supercharged LT5 V8 bolted to a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a S1 sequential shifter. The motor produces 775 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 715 lb-ft of torque at 5,000 rpm.
Source: Stones Metal Shop FB page via Art Morrison FB page