Toyota Corolla with a Turbo Barra

Guy King’s Toyota Corolla KE20 called “KING20” was previously powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L RB30 inline-six. However it recently visited FAB LAB where the motor was replaced with a 4.0 L Barra inline-six and Garrett GTX55 Gen2 94 mm turbocharger. The company also installed a new firewall, tubular front end and control arms, mounts, custom intercooler, exhaust, custom steering column, and steering rack conversion. It will be exciting to see what the little Corolla can do with a bigger heart.

Source: FAB LAB FB page and Forced Performance & Tuning FB page via Yota Nation FB page