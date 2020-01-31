For Sale: 2003 Honda S2000 with a LS3 V8

This 2003 Honda S2000 is for sale in Monrovia, California for $19,000. Under the hood sits a 6.2 L LS3 V8 from a 2012 Camaro SS making 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft of torque. The swap was completed using a Howell EFI wiring harness and Import Muscle’s swap kit and headers. The drivetrain features a T56 six-speed manual transmission with an ACT heavy duty clutch, Driveshaft Shop driveshaft, and Camaro SS rear end with Import Muscle diff upgrade kit. Some issues include badly worn soft top and rear side/bumper dent and scrape.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Jalopnik