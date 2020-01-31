1970 Firebird with a 482 ci V8

Schwartz Performance built this 1970 Pontiac Firebird Formula at their company in Woodstock, Illinois. The car rides on their G-Machine chassis with Ridetech single-adjustable coilovers and a power steering rack. Under the hood sits a 482 ci (7.89 L) Pontiac V8 built by TPiS Inc making 621 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The engine features Kauffman Racing aluminum block and heads, Scat I-beam forged rods, Diamond forged pistons, Kinsler stack injection, custom exhaust headers, and FAST XFI fuel injection system. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a T56 Magnum close-ratio six-speed with an American Powertrain clutch/flywheel, custom steel driveshaft, and Moser 9-inch full-floating rear end with TrueTrac LSD, 3.70 gears, and 31-spline axles. A set of Forgeline VR3P wheels (19×9,19×12) cover Baer Pro Plus six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors. Read more details on the project at Hemmings’ blog.

Source: Schwartz Performance (project page) and Hemmings’ blog