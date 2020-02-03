For Sale: 1962 Ford Galaxie 500XL with a Twin-Turbo Coyote V8

This 1962 Ford Galaxie 500XL is for sale in Mt. Holly Springs, Pennsylvania with a current bid of $34,000 and reserve not met. The project was built by Lucky 7 Rod Shop in Stewartstown, Pennsylvania and won 2018 NSRA Street Rodder Top 100, 2018 Hot Rod Nationals Top 10, and 2019 Goodguys Award of Excellence. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 5.0 L Coyote V8 the seller claims makes around 700 horsepower. A Ford 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.50 gears. The car rides on Ridetech suspension with tubular control arms, QA1 coilovers, and electric power steering. A set of Billet Specialties Heritage wheels (18″ front, 20″ rear) cover Wilwood 13-inch brakes.

Source: Hemmings via Hemmings’ Blog