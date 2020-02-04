Porsche 914 with a 3.2 L Flat-Six

A&M Deluxe Customs built this 1974 Porsche 914 at their company in Cornelius, Oregon. The company replaced the previous motor, a 2.0 L flat-four with a 3.2 L flat-six built by Dick Elverud mated to a modified 915 transaxle. The engine produces 200 horsepower and 197 lb-ft of torque to the wheels thanks to PMO intake manifolds and two 40 mm Weber triple-throat carburetors. The 2,150 lb car rides on Elephant Racing RSR-spec adjustable coilovers, reinforced trailing arms, Porsche 930 Turbo brakes, and Fuchs wheels (16×7,16×11). The body features a two inche chopped roof, steel roof replacing the factory Targa top, shaved door handles, steel GT fender flares, and fiberglass bumpers.

Source: Griot’s Garage Flickr album and Opumo