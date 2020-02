Fred Santarelli competed in Group F (FC) Class 4 with a custom Porsche 911 race car in the late-2000s. The 1100 kg (2425 lb) car features a 930 chassis with a carbon fiber 961 body. It was powered by a turbocharged 2.8 L flat-six making 450-510 horsepower through a G50 manual transaxle. It rode on 10×16 wheels in front and 13×16 wheels in back with AP Racing brakes. The video below shows Fred racing the car in 2010.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters