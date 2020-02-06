1983 Datsun 280ZX with a Turbo RB25DET Inline-Six

1983 Datsun 280ZX with a turbo RB25DET inline-six

This 1983 Datsun 280ZX was built by Fever Racing in Tampa, Florida. The company replaced the factory 2.8 L L28 inline-six with a turbocharged 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six from a 1996 Skyline R33 GTS-25t Type M. The transplanted engine features a Garrett GT35 turbocharger, aftermarket intake, stainless steel exhaust manifold, and Walbro 255 fuel pump. The company also installed S14 front spindles, TEIN HR S13 coilovers, Nissan 30 mm four-piston front brakes, and Z32 (non-turbo) limited-slip differential with 4.08 gears and custom axles.

Source: Fever Racing (build album)

