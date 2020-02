This 1991 Mercedes W124 500E was built by @w124036amg in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. They replaced the factory 5.0 L M119 V8 and four-speed automatic transmission with a 6.2 L M156 V8 and 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission from an E63 AMG. The transplanted engine produces 507 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 631 Nm (465 lb-ft) at 5,200 rpm. The car stops thanks to six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back.

Source: Drive.com and ShDDD via Florin