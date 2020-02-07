1991 Pontiac Firebird with a Supercharged LS7 V8

Bruce Hawkins built his 1991 Firebird Formula at his company Hawks Motorsports (HM) in Easley, South Carolina. Under the custom ZR1 inspired hood sits a supercharged 427 ci LS7 V8 making 717 horsepower and 718 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The motor features stock LS7 heads, custom ground camshaft, 60 lb injectors, Magnuson TVS 2300 supercharger, and GM E38 ECU tuned by Hawks Motorsports. A T56 Level 2 six-speed manual transmission with a RAM dual disc clutch sends power through a 3.5-inch aluminum driveshaft to a Moser 12-bolt rear end with an Auburn Gear LSD and 3.73 gears. The car rides on KYB shocks and Hotchkis springs, full BMR rear suspension, Z06 front brakes, and Boze Mesh wheels (18×9.5,18×10.5).

Source: Hawks Motorsports (project page)