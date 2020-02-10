For Sale: 1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

Leave a Comment

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

This 1974 MGB GT is for sale in Montara, California with a current bid of $15,000. Under the hood sits a 302 ci Ford V8 featuring a Comp camshaft, Edelbrock Pro-Flo 4 EFI system, and custom headers. A T5 WC five-speed manual transmission sends power to a narrowed Chevy 10-bolt rear end with a Eaton Truetrac LSD. The car rides on a Classic Conversions 4-link rear suspension, adjustable coilovers, Wilwood disc brakes, and Minilite 15-inch wheels. The body features fender flares, louvered hood, shaved bumpers and side mirrors, and PPG Ford Red paint. The seller says the paint has some chips and cracks.

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

Source: Bring a Trailer via MG Experience

Posted in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.