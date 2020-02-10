For Sale: 1974 MGB GT with a 5.0 L Ford V8

This 1974 MGB GT is for sale in Montara, California with a current bid of $15,000. Under the hood sits a 302 ci Ford V8 featuring a Comp camshaft, Edelbrock Pro-Flo 4 EFI system, and custom headers. A T5 WC five-speed manual transmission sends power to a narrowed Chevy 10-bolt rear end with a Eaton Truetrac LSD. The car rides on a Classic Conversions 4-link rear suspension, adjustable coilovers, Wilwood disc brakes, and Minilite 15-inch wheels. The body features fender flares, louvered hood, shaved bumpers and side mirrors, and PPG Ford Red paint. The seller says the paint has some chips and cracks.

Source: Bring a Trailer via MG Experience