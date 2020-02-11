AWD Dodge Colt with a 829 whp Turbo 4G63 Inline-Four

Real Street Performance built this AWD Dodge Colt at their company in Sanford, Florida. The sixth generation Colt is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L 4G63 inline-four producing 829 horsepower and 684 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. They built the engine with a .020 overbore block, Eagle 100 mm stroker crank, CP 7-bolt forged pistons, Manley Turbo Tuff I-beam connecting rods, and Prevision 6266 Gen2 turbocharger. The head features GSC S2 cmashafts, GSC beehive springs and retainers, and Ferra 6000-series valves. Two AEM 400 lph inline pumps feed E85 fuel through ID2000 injectors on a AEM fuel rail. Power is sent to all four wheel through a 1G DSM AWD drivetrain featuring a Shep Racing four-speed straight-cut dog box with a Quartermaster twin-disc clutch and Driveshaft Shop custom driveshaft.

Source: Real Street Performance and REALSTREETPERFTV