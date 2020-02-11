For Sale: 1973 Thing with a 3.1 L Corvair Flat-Six

Leave a Comment

1973 VW Thing with a 3.1 L Corvair Flat-Six

This 1973 Volkswagen Thing is for sale in El Cajon, California for $21,950. In the back sits a 3.1 L Corvair flat-six making 300 horsepower. The engine features 94 mm pistons, machined heads, Norris springs, Harland Sharp roller rockers, Otto 40 camshaft, nitrite coated crank, custom headers, and Weber 40 IDA carburetors. It’s mated to a built transaxle with higher 3rd and 4th gears, Kennedy Engineering Stage 3 pressure plate, and lightened flywheel. The vehicle also features new front ball joints, custom front and rear bumpers, custom tow bar, and recessed rear tail lights.

1973 VW Thing with a 3.1 L Corvair Flat-Six

1973 VW Thing with a 3.1 L Corvair Flat-Six

1973 VW Thing with a 3.1 L Corvair Flat-Six

1973 VW Thing with a 3.1 L Corvair Flat-Six

1973 VW Thing with a 3.1 L Corvair Flat-Six

1973 VW Thing with a 3.1 L Corvair Flat-Six

1973 VW Thing with a 3.1 L Corvair Flat-Six

1973 VW Thing with a 3.1 L Corvair Flat-Six

Source: eBay via BangShift

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.