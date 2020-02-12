1966 Datsun Sports 1600 with a SR20DE inline-four

Chris Bishop’s 1966 Datsun Sports 1600 (SPL311) was built at his company Japanese Classics in Richmond, Virginia by operations manager Mike Poore. Under the hood sits a naturally aspirated 2.0 L SR20DE inline-four making 197 horsepower from an Autech tuned Nissan S15. The motor features a Freed Engineering custom exhaust manifold and was installed using a Spriso Motorsports swap kit. The drivetrain uses a SR20 five-speed manual transmission with a factory solid rear axle. The roadster rides on custom front control arms and stock mounts, custom 4-link rear suspension, Fortune Auto coilovers, stock brakes, and Work Wheels Equip 40 wheels. You can view more details and photos of the project here.

Source: Japanese Classics and Hoonigan AutoFocus